Clackamas County employees deployed to elections office to speed up vote counting process

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County employees are being deployed to the elections office to help get votes counted as quickly as possible, after state and county officials voiced their displeasure with how slowly the process is going.

The issue the elections office is facing is a printing error that smudged the barcode on tens of thousands of ballots, making them unreadable by voting machines. Those ballots must then be duplicated by hand by people working in teams of two from different party affiliations. The process takes minutes per ballot.

“It was very slow, painstaking, tedious, careful, precise work. It was very slow. We were there for six hours and we did 144 ballots,” said Clackamas County Counsel Stephen Madkour who had worked in the office Tuesday night.

Officials say that the elections office didn’t properly prepare for how long the duplication process would take.

“This was a big mistake. It was a huge mistake. And it’s not one that I’m happy with at all, but this is the hand we’re dealt and we have to fix it and we have to move forward,” said Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith.

The biggest frustration has been from officials who said they offered help when the issue was first discovered weeks ago. Both Clackamas County and the Secretary of State’s Office say that they offered additional staff and resources.

“My county administrator offered additional staff immediately and any resource. Sherry Hall did not take us up on that offer immediately,” said Smith.

Now, 200 county employees will be working at the elections office every day, including weekends, until the vote is counted.

Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall said her office couldn’t have predicted how big of an issue this would be. But, when asked about how long her office estimated the duplication process to take, she admitted that she did not estimate beforehand, and had no way of knowing if their 26 teams per shift would be enough.

Hall says she is now happy to accept the help from the county.

“I am the clerk and it is my responsibility and I absolutely don’t like what happened, but it did happen and so we had to come up with a solution and after this election is complete, which is the top priority, I am expecting to learn some things about why this happened and how this happened,” said Hall.

She also says that her office is happy to answer questions for any voter who has been dissatisfied with the process.

“Anybody is welcome to come in and watch anything we do,” Hall said.

County employees who are working at the elections office will be doing that instead of their regular jobs, but Smith said that getting votes counted is the county’s top priority right now.

