Former Brophy cellmate testifies in her trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former cellmate of romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, was called to testify by the prosecution on Wednesday.

Anndrea Jacobs is currently serving four years in a Texas federal prison camp after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft. Jacobs told the court that the two were assigned beds next to each other and became friends shortly after. Prosecutors asked Jacobs if Brophy ever talked about her case with her. She responded yes.

Jacobs recalled a conversation she had with Brophy that peaked her interest. She told prosecutors Brophy showed her a People Magazine article about Dan’s murder. Jacobs then suggested she try to get the press to find his killer.

“She said she didn’t have to prove who killed her husband she just needed to worry about proving she didn’t,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs then asked Brophy how Dan died. She showed the court how Brophy described the distance the shooter was to her husbands when he was killed. Stretching her arms out to wide, Jacobs told the court this:

“She told me that he was shot two times to the heart. She showed me the distance. She said that she was shot two times to the heart and she said it was about, and she used her arm span. I said wow that must have been close up and she used her arm span and said it was about this far.”

Brophy’s defense team tried to push theories that she testified to get out of jail. They were asking her questions about a conversation with detectives involving a possible deal, something she denied. Jacobs told the court she didn’t even want to testify initially.

“I’ve had several threats made against me this is not an easy thing to do and it’s the worst thing you can do while incarcerated is to testify against another inmate,” Jacobs said.

The defense still has about a handful of witnesses to call up for their sur-rebuttal. Closing arguments are expected to begin next week.

