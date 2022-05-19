Gresham shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injures after a shooting in Gresham.

Officials tell FOX 12 the shooting occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on SE Yamhill Street, east of SE 190th Avenue.

One adult victim was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The East County Major Crimes Team is responding to investigate.

No additional information is available at this time.

