Gresham shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

One person was critically injured in a Gresham shooting.
One person was critically injured in a Gresham shooting.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injures after a shooting in Gresham.

Officials tell FOX 12 the shooting occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on SE Yamhill Street, east of SE 190th Avenue.

One adult victim was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The East County Major Crimes Team is responding to investigate.

No additional information is available at this time.

