Historic mansion displays diverse works of art on the Columbia River Gorge

MARYVILLE Wash. (KPTV) - High above the Columbia River sits a unique piece of Pacific Northest history, that highlights works of art from a variety of cultures.

The Maryhill Museum of Art was originally built as a mansion in 1914 by Northwest entrepreneur Sam Hill. The concrete building now houses a world-class collection of art as well as rotating exhibits, inside and out. FOX 12 photojournalist James Sparks recently took a tour to see the variety of exhibits on display.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.