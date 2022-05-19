Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old in Vancouver(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department are asking for help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Pablo E. Lopez-Simon is a Hispanic boy with brown hair that is shaved on the sides and in a long ponytail on top. He is five feet tall with brown eyes and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen Wednesday near the 3200 block of E Mill Plain Boulevard carrying a backpack and wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Lopez-Simon is asked to call 911.

