One dead after multiple cars, semis crash on I-5 near Kelso
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – One person is confirmed dead after multiple crashes with cars and semi-trucks closed I-5 northbound Thursday afternoon near Kelso.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the accidents happened during a weather event shortly after 2:10 p.m. near mile post 42. Troopers are currently investigating.
Washington State Department of Transportation warned travelers all lanes in both directions would be temporarily blocked, however, by 4:30 p.m. southbound lanes had reopened.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
