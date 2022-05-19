One dead after multiple cars, semis crash on I-5 near Kelso

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – One person is confirmed dead after multiple crashes with cars and semi-trucks closed I-5 northbound Thursday afternoon near Kelso.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the accidents happened during a weather event shortly after 2:10 p.m. near mile post 42. Troopers are currently investigating.

UPDATE: Kelso - NB I5/MP 42 - All lanes BLOCKED! Multiple crashes involving semis & passenger vehicles. 1 MC/Fatal crash has also occurred. Traffic STACKED from Allen St. to Exit 42. Delay travel, expect delays! https://t.co/aGp95AIwic — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 19, 2022

Washington State Department of Transportation warned travelers all lanes in both directions would be temporarily blocked, however, by 4:30 p.m. southbound lanes had reopened.

🚨 UPDATE! 🚨

All SB lanes of I-5 at MP 42.0 near Lexington Bridge are OPEN!



All NB lanes of I-5 at MP 42.0 near Lexington Bridge remain BLOCKED. Traffic is getting by slowly using the right shoulder.



Stay focused and expect delays in both directions! @wspd5pio #teamhwy — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) May 19, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

