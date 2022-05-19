ONE MORE WET DAY, WARM & DRY STRETCH STARTS FRIDAY

Good morning! A few showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but most locations are fairly dry. Temperatures are in the 40s and upper 30s, so grab a thicker jacket this morning. Showers will increase throughout the morning, but we’ll see sunbreaks in between the showers. Daytime heating will help destabilize our air, fueling downpours between the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will gradually climb into the 50s, eventually topping out between 56-59 degrees. Our snow level is around 3,500 feet this morning, and will only climb to about 4,000 feet by the end of the day. We’ll pick up about 2-4 inches of snow near the Cascade Passes, and 4-6 inches in the higher elevations.

Friday will begin a long stretch of warmer and drier weather. High pressure should dominate the weather pattern up & down the West Coast. Forecast models and their ensembles are in good agreement that we’ll be mostly dry through mid to late next week. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out Friday, so highs will only reach the upper 60s.

More noticeable changes arrive this weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 70s through at least Wednesday, with overnight lows trending into the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.