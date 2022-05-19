Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly Eastbank Esplanade shooting

Ash Smith.
Ash Smith.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have identified the victim in a shooting on the Eastbank Esplanade in Southeast Portland.

Police say the body of 31-year-old Ash Smith was found May 8 at about 11:43 p.m. after Central Precinct officers were called out to a shooting on the esplanade at Southeast Salmon Street.

Police arrested 25-year-old Wyatt Storm Belcher as the suspect in the death of Smith and he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

