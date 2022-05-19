Ten students injured after ‘small SUV’ rolls down embankment in Clark County.

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Seven teenagers are in the hospital after an SUV carrying 10 teenagers spun off the road and rolled multiple times in Clark County.

Officials with Clark County Fire say the wreck happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday, happening on 117th Street in Salmon Creek, with the car finally came to rest under the I-5 bridge.

Witnesses told officials the car was travelling at least 70 miles per hour and was driving “erratically.” Authorities are confirming all occupants of the SUV go to Brush Prairie High School.

There were no fatalities, and although seven of the students were taken to area hospitals, three refused.

Authorities described it as a “miracle” no one was killed in the crash, and they caution young drivers to drive responsibly.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident and charges in this accident are possible.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.