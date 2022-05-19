The Timbers fall to San Jose, while the Thorns hold their own back home against D.C.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Professional sports are about peaks and valleys and you can’t get much higher in soccer than what the Timbers did on Saturday – a club record, seven goals on 11 shots against Kansas City.

The Timbers with their first of four mid-week matches, no one is really a fan, but they’re better when you win one.

The roadies held the early edge thanks to birthday boy Christhian Paredes, the 24-year-old from Paraguay, who has his first baby girl on the way this July, made it one-nil Timbers in the 18th minute, cashing in at PayPal Park.

Easy come, easy go, the San Jose Earthquakes withdrew not one, but two before the half for the 2-1 edge. Former Timber Jeremy Ebobisse assisted on the first.

Then came that good vibe from Bill Tuiloma, scoring his fourth goal of the season – a second straight match with a leaping, headed set piece delight for the New Zealand National Teamer, 2-2.

Late goings down by the bay, things not going the Timbers way, Jamiro Monteiro sliding in for the lead and collects a brace, 3-2 Quakes and that’s how it remained.

San Jose’s first win over the green and gold in eight tries, drops Portland to 3-4-and-6 as two-thirds of the season remain.

The Timbers will be back home next be back home for a Sunday Night Special on FS1 with Philly, then it’s on to Miami for the first time in club history – live on FOX 12+ next Saturday, May 28.

While the boys were away, the Thorns would play on their home turf of Providence Park where it was champs against champs. The reigning supporters shield winters from Portland, the league title holders from Washington.

Trailing the Spirit early in the second half, Sophia Smith caught the spirit -- a smasher in the 57th for the 21-year-old U.S. National Teamer to level at one.

The rest of the highlight reel is Bella Bixby, after back-to-back clean sheets, the Rex Putnam and OSU Beaver grad put a lid on it all for the squad from D.C.

It’s a 1-1 draw as PTFC remains unbeaten in 2022, one win and two draws. They’ll remain home Saturday afternoon with Houston.

