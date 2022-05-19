U.S. Soccer Federation announces new gender equality agreement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A big win for U.S. Soccer on Wednesday. The federation announced in a new collective bargaining agreement that both the men’s and women’s national teams will take an equal split of the World Cup bonuses.

Over the years, players from the U.S. Women’s team said they experienced gender discrimination and were being paid way less than the U.S. Men’s team. This time around, U.S. Soccer Federation President, Cindy Parlow Cone, took an opportunity that would make history. The men’s team were out of their contract, and the women’s team was up for a renewal in 2021 and that’s when Cone put both teams on the same timeline of renegotiations.

“The moment that we’re in, the guys on this team are really stepping forward and championing this. It’s not easy to give up the money that they’re giving up. To know it’s the right thing to do and then to step up and do it, I think they should be applauded,” says Cone.

With the new agreement, both teams will receive the same pay when competing in international matches and competitions. They will split the pool prize money from their respective World Cup appearances starting with the men this year in Qatar. They will also share commercial and ticket revenue.

“I think what we’ve accomplished is definitely a landmark in progress when it comes to gender equity. I think we set a new standard for value for women in the workforce,” says Margaret ‘Midge’ Purce, U.S. Women’s National Team.

In addition, the women’s team will no longer have guaranteed salaries for some players and will have the same pay-to-play payment structure as the men’s team. To give you an idea, the men’s bonus for their 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will be 400 million and for the women next year in Australia, it will be 60 million.

“It makes it all the more rewarding to recognize the group of individuals that came together and did this for the first time in history, so we’re really proud of our group,” says Walker Zimmerman, U.S. Men’s National Team.

“This is just a really historic moment that will hopefully lead to meaningful changes and progress not only here at home in the U.S., but around the world. I think this will not only impact soccer but impact sports in general as well as society,” says Cone.

The new agreement will begin June 1 and go through 2028.

