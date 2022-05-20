Dry, sunnier, & warm weekend ahead!

Those clouds are being stubborn in clearing out this afternoon, but we should see more sunshine in the next few hours and warm up into the mid-60s. This evening should be mostly clear, and overnight temperatures will still be cool but slightly warmer than last night.

Our stretch of dry weather has begun! Besides a few morning clouds Saturday and increasing clouds Sunday afternoon, we should see tons of sunshine this weekend, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. That’s thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the West Coast. The nice weather will continue through early next week-- and we could see the warmest temperatures so far this year on Wednesday as that high pressure edges even closer. Highs on that day will be in the 80s.

We’ll see some more clouds Thursday and Friday along with the return of shower chances, but temperatures should still be in the 70s. Enjoy!

