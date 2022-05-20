Advertisement

Missing 16-year-old girl believed to be in danger

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Department of human services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl in foster care who went missing from Bend on Sunday and is believed to be in danger.

Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, also goes by the name Katie, is 5′6, and 187 pounds. She has dyed blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a fleece red and black button-up jacket with a hood.

Dunnington was known to spend time at the local parks and gas stations in Bend.

