Permits to be required for visiting Waterfall Corridor on Columbia River Highway

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With summer just around the corner, people will be out and about enjoying the outdoors. But beginning Tuesday, you’ll need a permit to access the Waterfall Corridor along the Historic Columbia River Highway.

Waterfall Corridor permits are required everyday between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and will be available two weeks prior to your desired date. Permits will be required between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park, Exit 28 and Exit 35 off of I-84.

“It is a good thing just because there are so many people that are coming out here and how the traffic is getting congested people are parking illegally,” says Karley Osten, Oregon Residen.t

Officials say the new permit will help reduce congestion, increase safety, and improve the experience.

If you’re using public transportation, bike or shuttle, you won’t need a permit. Officials say the goal is to spread visitation throughout the day and make space for cyclists.

“Anything that brings a little structure to the roadway. I had a few times where cars would pull out or be blocking the roadway forcing me to go further out of my comfort zone to get around,” says Edwin Skaug, Cyclist.

Some locals say the permit will keep them from visiting because having to get a permit can be a hassle and make it hard for tourists to enjoy Oregon.

“It is not fair. It’s destructive to the business that’s here because you’re limiting the people to coming in here and you’re limiting the people that need to come here, the tourist, everybody that doesn’t know the rules of a permit which will deter them from coming down here,” says Oregon resident, Chuck Allen.

“It’s a beautiful place. Everyone comes here, everyone has a good time, you know just having family. It’s a lot easier, having a permit creates a lot of different troubles, different problems,” says Michael Espinoza, visiting from Texas.

Permits will be just $2 and available for purchase at recreation.gov. Permits will be required through September 5, Labor Day Weekend.

