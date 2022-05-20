Advertisement

Police I.D. man killed in Gresham shooting

Leonard Eugene Madden.
Leonard Eugene Madden.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Gresham police are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Wednesday.

According to officers, Gresham P.D. first responded just before 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 19000 block of SE Yamhill Street.

When police arrived, they located Leonard Eugene Madden, 55, of Gresham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Madden was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died.

Gresham detectives and other members of the East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team were called to the scene and are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

