Portland Comic Matt Braunger Returns To Give The Rose City A Good Laugh

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) --  Stand up comic Matt Braunger returns to Portland after over two years of being away! The comic known for his stand up specials and performances in TV and film. FOX12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the comedian ahead of his performance Friday night at the Aladdin to get an idea of what’s in store!

