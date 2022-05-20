PPB: Armed robbery suspect arrested following multiple thefts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has made an arrest following an armed robbery on Thursday.

Officers from the Central Precinct first responded to an armed robbery call in the 100 block of Northwest Broadway around 12:40 p.m. Thursday May 19. The victim, who worked at a business there, told officers the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim showed the suspect the empty cash drawer, at which point the suspect demanded the victim’s property and left with the victim’s wallet and iPhone.

Officers were able to track the phone to the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Pine Street. Reviewed surveillance footage showed the suspect enter the Embassy Suites Hotel but then leave again. Officers spoke with hotel security and found that the suspect was familiar to them.

PPB then received a call just before 5 p.m. from hotel security who told them the suspect had returned. Officers responded to the area and attempted to contact the suspect, who ran and disappeared into the hotel. Shortly after, a fire alarm inside the hotel was activated and officers responded to that location. Once there, officers found and recovered a fake pistol on the fire escape.

Shortly after, a guest in the hotel reported someone had broken into his room and stole some items, including a distinct backpack, which had an Apple AirTag attached to it. Officers were able to track the suspect into North Portland with the help of the victim.

A deputy from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the North Precinct located the subject, with the backpack, in the area of North Interstate Avenue and North Killingsworth Street. Officers attempted to arrest the subject but he an on foot before eventually being arrested in the 5800 block of North Minnesota Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Justin Lee Johnston. Johnston was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

