SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER ON THE WAY!

Good morning! It’s a cool and dry start to our Friday across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out in our western valleys. Expect a gradually clearing of our skies and a mild afternoon. Highs will top out between the mid to upper 60s. Besides a few pop up showers this afternoon in the Cascades, we have about a week of dry weather setting up in the lowlands. It will also be warming up quite a bit!

A ridge of high pressure will slowly build over the eastern Pacific and West Coast, pushing our storm track to the north and providing us with tons of sunshine. Most mornings will feature at least some patchy low clouds, but skies will clear out quickly. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 70s this weekend, which will be perfect for the Timbers and Thorns matches. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s will persist through Tuesday. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the ridge axis will move over the top of us, bringing us the warmest weather so far this year. Expect highs to reach the low to mid 80s Wednesday.

Late Thursday is when the ridge will move east of us, opening the door to more clouds and increasing shower chances. Showers should hold off until Thursday evening.

Enjoy the warm and dry weather!

