Three women candidates for governor make history in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in Oregon history, voters will have three women to choose from for governor.

We now know the three candidates are Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.

“I am humbled and honored and grateful to accept the Republican nomination in this race for governor,” Christine Drazan said Thursday, after a tight battle in the Republican gubernatorial primary which was initially too close to call. “I’m honored to be in a position where we are all women running right now to lead and represent the state of Oregon.”

“I’ve been around a long time and for more years than I can count I’ve been the only woman in the room,” Johnson said.

As far as who will come out on top, Kotek said she represents Oregonians’ values.

“I believe I’m in step with the values of our state standing up for our climate, standing up for abortion access, making sure people have what they need for housing or mental health services. This is an opportunity for voters to choose someone who’s going to move our state forward or take us backwards. That’s what’s at stake in November,” she said after declaring a primary victory election night.

Drazan and Johnson are relying on voters desparate for political change and believe after decades of democratic leadership, right now is their time to shine.

“Absolutely, without question. That’s the whole thesis of this campaign: 40 years of unbroken philosophy representing one party. People are sick of it,” Johnson said. “I represent the bringing together of people and the other two extremes are the pushing apart of people.”

“This is not going to be easy. This is going to be a hard-fought battle and it’s gonna take Oregonians choosing to stand up and to stand together to experience a better future for our kids and our businesses and our streets,” Drazan said.

As an unaffiliated candidate, Johnson has to collect about 25,000 signatures this summer to get her name on the ballot in November, though her campaign thinks they will get well over that.

