Warmer, dry stretch starts Friday

We saw some downpours moving through the area today, with some of those putting out lightning and hail as well. The showers will continue to die down throughout the evening, and we should be totally dry soon after sunset.

The big news is that this evening’s showers will likely be the last rain we see in the lowlands for almost a week! We don’t see any organized weather systems moving through the Pacific Northwest through the middle of next week. That allows temperatures to warm along with lots of sunshine. For the first time since March we’ll see several days of warmer than normal temperatures plus no rain. It’s possible we climb to well above average temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 80s.

Expect morning clouds at times as cool & moist ocean air moves inland. So we’ll start gray Friday and possibly again Saturday morning. Those morning clouds may return Monday and Tuesday as well.

The Pacific Northwest will not be totally dry this weekend. Tomorrow afternoon, and more so Saturday afternoon, showers build up over the Cascades. Expect a few downpours or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon over the mountains, but they shouldn’t drift down over the valleys.

