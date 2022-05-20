Advertisement

Washington County K9 trials will decide the top dog in crime fighting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - When it comes to taking a bit out of crime, which local K-9 is top dog? Washington County’s K-9 trials this weekend at the Hillsboro stadium will decide just that.

Talented canines and their handlers will compete in speed, agility, search challenges and more. FOX 12′s Stephanie Kralevich will be one of the Emcees and talks to Sergeant Danny Dipierto about what to expect at the event.

