Wild weather in Oregon, Washington causes destruction, splits massive redwood tree in Canby

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Jolene Neuberger was at work Thursday afternoon when she got a call from her dad she wasn’t expecting.

One of her parents’ massive, stories-high redwood trees was struck by lightning, causing quite a mess on their property and beyond.

“I immediately left work and came here and there was a tree on their house. Branches, debris everywhere,” Neuberger said.

“The tree just incinerated. It blew apart,” her husband, Scott said.

“There were items in the dirt there was some on the field behind us, on the other side of the house, on top of the house. Three holes in the roof,” Neuberger said.

Her parents Louie and Beverly Siri were out of town when this all went down, and their kids are grateful. Especially because their mom typically hangs out where part of the tree came crashing in.

“They’re older and so I would’ve been worried about them. Grateful nobody was hurt and stunned. These trees have been here since we moved here in 1972. Little, little trees,” Neuberger said.

“That tree as you see it is anywhere from 10 to 12 feet in diameter,” Scott Neuberger said.

The Siri’s kids and neighbors quickly came to the rescue to help clean up the front yard and make some temporary repairs to the roof before the Siris even got home. Now they said they have to wait for PGE to come turn their power back on.

This wasn’t the only destruction caused by the weather today. In Southwest Portland, a tree also fell onto a house on Kelsi Court. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The same can’t be said for a handful of crashes that caused major backups on I-5.

Washington State Patrol said they responded to several after a hail storm came through the Kelso area just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Trooper Will Finn, a spokesperson for WSP, said multiple semitrucks, cars and one motorcycle were involved in several crashes blocking all northbound lanes, which have since reopened.

They said one person died and one man was taken to the hospital.

