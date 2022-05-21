Advertisement

Dog stolen from car in downtown Portland

Oreo, the dog stolen out of her owner's car Friday morning in downtown Portland.
Oreo, the dog stolen out of her owner's car Friday morning in downtown Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog was stolen out of its owner’s car early Friday morning in downtown Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said at about 1 a.m. Friday, Oreo was stolen by someone going through cars at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Southwest Oak Street. The six-month-old dog’s owner was at work at the time.

PPB said Oreo is loved and missed by her owner. If you see Oreo, please call PPB.

