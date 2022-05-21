Dog stolen from car in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog was stolen out of its owner’s car early Friday morning in downtown Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said at about 1 a.m. Friday, Oreo was stolen by someone going through cars at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Southwest Oak Street. The six-month-old dog’s owner was at work at the time.

PPB said Oreo is loved and missed by her owner. If you see Oreo, please call PPB.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.