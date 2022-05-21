One in custody after shots fired at Clackamas Town Center

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center.

Clackamas County Sheriff tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. deputies were investigating reports of shots fired.

The sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired in the parking lot of Clackamas Town Center. Suspect in custody. No victims have been located at this time. More information will be released as it is available. pic.twitter.com/6MvQz8u4gK — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 21, 2022

Officers say at this time, no victims have been identified.

This is developing news and will be updated.

