One in custody after shots fired at Clackamas Town Center
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center.
Clackamas County Sheriff tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. deputies were investigating reports of shots fired.
Officers say at this time, no victims have been identified.
This is developing news and will be updated.
