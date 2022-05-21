Advertisement

One in custody after shots fired at Clackamas Town Center

KPTV File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in custody after shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center.

Clackamas County Sheriff tweeted just before 6:30 p.m. deputies were investigating reports of shots fired.

Officers say at this time, no victims have been identified.

This is developing news and will be updated.

