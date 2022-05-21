Advertisement

Police looking for missing, endangered Gresham man

Jesse Skavaril
Jesse Skavaril(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department said it is looking for a missing, endangered man on Saturday morning.

Police said 28-year-old Jesse Skavaril left a residential facility in the 4100 block of Northeast Division Street on Friday around 7 p.m.

Skavaril is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds. He is wearing a black coat and gray pants. He has a history of trying to harm himself and schizophrenia. He does not have his medication with him.

If you see Skavaril, you’re asked to contact Gresham police.

