Sunny & Warm Weekend in Portland

Happy Saturday! Today looks like it is going to be a beautiful day!

This morning, we have some cooler temperatures, starting out in the 40s and even some 30s in far outlying areas of the metro. As the sun comes up, expect to see a few clouds in the sky, but lots of sunshine as well. From there, we are going to have a nice and sunny day with temperatures quickly climbing! Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s.

And our dry and warmer stretch doesn’t end there! We have more sunny days ahead. Tomorrow expect sunshine and high clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny conditions continue Monday and Tuesday, with highs back in the low 70s, right around average. Our warmest temperatures then look to come on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s, close to 80.

Thursday we will start to see clouds increasing later in the day. That’s ahead of a wetter and cooler system that looks to arrive sometime early Friday morning. Friday looks like we could see quite a few showers. Temperatures will also cool and we could see a day back in the 60s.

