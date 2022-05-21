Teen dies, 3 others injured in crash near Canby

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died, and three others were injured, in a two-car crash near Canby on Friday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Friday, deputies responded to a crash in the 10000 block of South New Era Road, near Canby. When they arrived, they found a black truck and a silver sedan were involved. A preliminary investigation found the sedan crossed the center line of the road before the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the sedan had four people inside, between the ages of 15 and 16. A 16-year-old passenger died in the crash. The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital. There is no update on their conditions.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

CCSO said the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (503) 723-4949 or online.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.