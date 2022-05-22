Advertisement

Friends, classmates remember 13-year-old Milana Li at memorial service

A memorial service was held for Milana Li on Saturday.
A memorial service was held for Milana Li on Saturday.(KPTV)
By Drew Marine
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Friends, family and classmates from Conestoga Middle School filled the Cedar Mill Bible Church with flowers and notes Saturday to remember 13-year-old Milana Li.

“She was a really nice and funny person,” sixth grader Yara Aqooly said. “If she was inside a room, she would just brighten up the whole room.”

Li went missing May 9 and was tragically found dead the next day at Westside Linnear Park in Beaverton. Beaverton police said her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said 16-year-old Daniel Gore is charged with Li’s murder.

Li’s classmates like Aqooly and Aurora Myers were sad to hear what happened to her.

“It hurt to know she died,” Aqooly said.

Myers agreed, it was a difficult time for Li’s friends.

“First, I was kind of shocked because the news came kinda like all at once,” Myers said. “Then the next day I went to school and the sadness kind of like hit me, it hit all of us.”

But, at her memorial, they remembered her fondly.

“She was pretty smart and made me laugh a lot,” Myers said.

