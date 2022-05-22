Hiker rescued after falling off Horsetail Falls trail

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a woman who fell off a trail in Multnomah County on Saturday afternoon, the Corbett Fire Department said.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the fire department responded to the Horsetail Falls trail. It took firefighters at least three hours to reach the woman who had slipped off the trail. The Cascade Locks Fire Department also helped reach the woman with a rope.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman had an injured foot. She was rescued from the area with a non-life-threatening injury.

