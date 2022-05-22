Advertisement

Police investigating homicide in SE Portland; 1 in custody

The homicide investigation on SE 99th Avenue in Portland.
The homicide investigation on SE 99th Avenue in Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a homicide in southeast Portland on Sunday afternoon.

PPB said just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 5800 block of Southeast 99th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found at least one person dead and began a homicide investigation.

Officers said they have one person in custody.

Police have not said the total number of victims, or if they are looking for any other suspects. Officers haven’t released any more details about how the homicide happened.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

