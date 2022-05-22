Advertisement

PPB in standoff with man with a gun in SE Portland

Police respond to a man in a car with a gun on Southeast Division Street.
Police respond to a man in a car with a gun on Southeast Division Street.(Mary Casey)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is in a standoff with a suspect in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PPB said just after 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 12900 block of Southeast Division Street. One driver called and said the other driver had a gun and was sitting inside his car.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect pointed the gun at the other driver and then put the gun to his own head. Since the suspect refused to leave his vehicle, the Special Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team have been called in.

During the standoff, police have closed SE Division St. from Southeast 125th Avenue to Southeast 136th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters rescue a woman who fell off the Horsetail Falls trail on Saturday.
Hiker rescued after falling off Horsetail Falls trail
Kayakers took to the Willamette River as a fundraiser for Ukraine.
Portland kayakers paddle to raise support and money for Ukraine
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office releases results on recent efforts to combat gun, traffic...
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office releases results on recent efforts to combat gun, traffic violence
A memorial service was held for Milana Li on Saturday.
Friends, classmates remember 13-year-old Milana Li at memorial service