PPB in standoff with man with a gun in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said it is in a standoff with a suspect in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

PPB said just after 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 12900 block of Southeast Division Street. One driver called and said the other driver had a gun and was sitting inside his car.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect pointed the gun at the other driver and then put the gun to his own head. Since the suspect refused to leave his vehicle, the Special Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team have been called in.

During the standoff, police have closed SE Division St. from Southeast 125th Avenue to Southeast 136th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.