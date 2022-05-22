Sunny, dry spell continues Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a beautiful day!

It was mostly sunny for us in the western valleys with just a few fluffy clouds and a nice cool breeze. Portland’s high temperature hit 73 degrees-- a few degrees warmer than average for the day. Tomorrow we’re expecting it to be a little bit warmer, with some thin high clouds giving us more of that filtered sunshine look in the afternoon hours. We’ll be somewhere in the mid to upper 70s for our high temps.

The mostly sunny, dry weather will continue with about average temperatures Monday and Tuesday, while Wednesday and Thursday are still looking to be our warmest days of the next stretch-- reaching into the upper 70s.

More clouds work their way in on Thursday, and we’ll see showers on Friday, which will drop our temperatures back down into the mid 60s. We may see a couple more showers late in the day on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.