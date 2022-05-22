Warm & Sunny Again Sunday

Good morning!

Hopefully, you enjoyed the beautiful weather yesterday, but if not, there’s more of it today! This morning we are waking up again to sunshine and clear, sunny skies. Throughout the day, expect to see high clouds increasing, leading to some more filtered sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be warm though, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The dry and mostly sunny weather will continue for the beginning of the workweek, with temperatures a bit cooler, into the high 60s and low 70s for Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday we will see our warmest day of the week, we expect highs to potentially reach the upper 70s.

Thursday will be another warm day, but into the evening we will see clouds increasing and a chance of a shower as the night goes on. Wet weather moves in late Thursday to Friday morning, and we could see a pretty wet day Friday, with lots of showers. This system will also cool our temperatures back down into the mid 60s. Saturday will see a few showers continuing, as well as the cooler temperatures.

