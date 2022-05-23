Cloudy morning turning into sunny afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Happy Monday everyone! We have areas of clouds this morning, but plan on mostly sunny skies this afternoon, high 70. Partly cloudy and 71 on Tuesday. Wednesday we heat it up to 78 degrees under mostly sunny conditions. Thursday stays warm with a high of 75, but clouds push in with a threat of afternoon rain showers. Rainy and much cooler on Friday, high 66. Shower chances continue into Saturday with a high of 65. Partly cloudy on Sunday, high 64.

