Dry & mostly sunny to start the work week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another spring stunner out there! We hit 76 degrees for our high temperature Sunday in Portland, making it the warmest day of the year so far! It’s also our fifth 70+ degree day this month so far. More sunny and pleasant weather is on the way this week.

It’s possible we see a sprinkle in the metro area overnight, which will turn into an isolated shower chance for Northeast Oregon tomorrow morning-- mostly in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will both feature cloudier mornings, but skies should clear out nicely Monday for a mostly sunny day in the western valleys. It looks like clouds may linger a bit longer on Tuesday, but most of those should be thin, high clouds so it’ll still be a bright day. We will see about average temperatures for this time of year Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.

The warmest day of the next seven will be Wednesday, which will feel more like late June as temperatures climb into the upper 70s.

More clouds will start to stream in Thursday, with the chance for a late shower, and Friday will be wet as a cool, showery system pushes through. It’s possible a few showers linger into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler than average-- back down into the mid 60s-- Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.