Hillsboro man sentenced to 103 months in prison for sexual abuse with multiple victims

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to sex crimes and was sentenced to 103 months in prison Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Alejandro Negrete pleaded guilty to first degree sexual abuse, first degree attempted sodomy and two counts of public indecency.

Negrete was working as a delivery driver in July 2021 when he saw a 9-year-old girl playing outside her home. He reportedly approached her and asked her if she wanted candy. After the girl declined, he told her to sit down on her front steps and close her eyes so he can give her something better. When the girl opened her eyes, Negrete had exposed himself to her.

The girl screamed and ran away. She told her father what had happened and he immediately called police. Washington County Sheriff Deputies found Negrete nearby, and when they confronted him, he admitted to his actions and told deputies that this girl was not the first.

As police investigated, they found two other 9-year-old girls, one who Negrete exposed himself to and one who he reportedly touched inappropriately while he was working as a delivery driver. He admitted to his actions in all three of these cases. “Cases like this are terrifying. The defendant used his position of public trust to gain access to children,” said DDA Meisel. “His behavior was escalating, and it appears he became emboldened when he wasn’t caught right away. We are so grateful that these young girls reported him, and that law enforcement acted quickly to get this man out of our community.”

In addition to being sentenced to 103 months in prison, Negrete will be registered as a sex offender and undergo post-prison supervision.

Investigators believe there might be more victims who have not come forward to report Negrete. Anyone with information on additional cases is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

