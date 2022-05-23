Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after crashing in closed street during ‘cruise-in’ in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist drove through a closed street and hit a car before being arrested during a “cruise-in” in Battle Ground on Saturday night, according to the Battle Ground Police Department.

Police said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Main Street, where several vehicles participating in a “cruise-in” event started to burnout their tires. Officers temporarily closed a portion of the street and diverted traffic, as a precaution for a large group of pedestrians that gathered to watch the event.

Officers said shortly after they closed the street, a motorcyclist crashed through the barricades. The motorcyclist went through a red light and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Parkway Avenue and Main Street.

Police arrested the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Zachary Green. He suffered minor scrapes, was treated on scene and released to police. He was taken to the Clark County Jail on several charges, including DUI.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.