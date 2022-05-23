Advertisement

Motorcyclist arrested for DUI after crashing in closed street during ‘cruise-in’ in Battle Ground

KPTV file image
KPTV file image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist drove through a closed street and hit a car before being arrested during a “cruise-in” in Battle Ground on Saturday night, according to the Battle Ground Police Department.

Police said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Main Street, where several vehicles participating in a “cruise-in” event started to burnout their tires. Officers temporarily closed a portion of the street and diverted traffic, as a precaution for a large group of pedestrians that gathered to watch the event.

Officers said shortly after they closed the street, a motorcyclist crashed through the barricades. The motorcyclist went through a red light and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Parkway Avenue and Main Street.

Police arrested the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Zachary Green. He suffered minor scrapes, was treated on scene and released to police. He was taken to the Clark County Jail on several charges, including DUI.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KPTV File Image
Teen dies, 3 others injured in crash near Canby

Latest News

Crowds picked up at outdoor locations with warmer weather this weekend.
Warm weekend draws crowds to Oregon’s outdoors
Warm weekend draws crowds to Oregon’s outdoors
Warm weekend draws crowds to Oregon’s outdoors
Police investigating homicide in SE Portland; 1 in custody
Police investigating homicide in SE Portland; 1 in custody
The homicide investigation on SE 99th Avenue in Portland.
Police investigating homicide in SE Portland; 1 in custody