Mozyrsky concedes run for Portland Council; Hardesty and Gonzalez head to runoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The race for City Council Position 3 is down to two with Monday’s concession of third place candidate Vadim Mozyrsky.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who currently holds the seat, faced two prominent competitors on the May 17 election – Rene Gonzalez and Vadim Mozyrsky.

Hardesty is still leading with 43.76% of the vote, trailed by Gonzalez with 23.1%. Prior to concession, Mozyrsky held 22.26% of votes.

Thanking supporters on Facebook, Mozyrsky said he had stayed committed to running a positive campaign but acknowledged the results.

“The election results were not what we had hoped for, and this was not our day,” Mozyrsky wrote. “But there are many days ahead, and I am assured by an abiding belief that that the arrow of time always points forward for those that seek a more just and caring future.”

The race for Position 3 is expected to extend into the November election with both the incumbent Hardesty and Gonzalez failing to reach the required threshold of 50% of the vote plus one to be elected (or re-elected).

