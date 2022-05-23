Advertisement

Tigard babysitter found guilty for multiple sex abuse counts

Louis Howard Johnson.
Louis Howard Johnson.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A Tigard man who once worked as a babysitter has been convicted of multiple counts of sex abuse, according to police.

Louis Howard Johnson, 58, committed his crimes between 1997 and the late 2000s while manager of the Tigarden Apartments in Tigard, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. During that period, Johnson and his wife babysat several children, including three victims he repeatedly abused during a seven-year span.

The D.A.’s office said abuse did not come to light until 2019 when one victim contacted the Tigard police. Following an investigation, Johnson was positively identified.

On Monday, a Washington County court found Johnson guilty of six counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for July 6.

