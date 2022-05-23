Turning Cloudy Tuesday

We saw lots of high clouds today, but more than enough sunshine! It was another day in the 70s. Tonight skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be cool in some spots, getting down in the mid to upper 40s for our lows.

By tomorrow morning, we will see sunshine, but some clouds around as well. Heading through the morning, we will see clouds increasing by lunchtime and a mostly cloudy afternoon from there. There is also a brief chance for a sprinkle tomorrow afternoon, but virtually everyone will be dry. Highs tomorrow should be a bit cooler, in the upper 60s to possibly low 70s in some spots.

We’ll get another warm day Wednesday, possibly our warmest day of the year. It’ll be another day of high clouds, and highs should reach the upper 70s. By Thursday, we start to cool just a bit, back to the mid 70s likely and clouds will increase ahead of showers that could be arriving Thursday evening.

Friday through Sunday, we expect a cooler and showery period, with showers on and off throughout the three days. Temperatures will range from the mid to lower 60s for highs. The cooler weather looks to stick around Monday, with a chance of some light showers remaining.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.