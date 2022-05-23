Warm weekend draws crowds to Oregon’s outdoors

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - What feels like a long time overdue, northwest Oregon and southwest Washington finally recorded a weekend of warm temperatures and sunshine.

Temperatures hovered around the 70s in the Portland metro area on Saturday and Sunday, giving many an indication that summer is right around the corner.

Jeremy Eckstein was one of those people outdoors Sunday. He said he ran the Angel’s Rest trail.

“It was beautiful,” Eckstein said. “I didn’t get snowed on. The last time I was out in the Gorge, I got snowed on. It was great.”

But with warm weather becoming more consistent, officials want to remind the public about how to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors.

The U.S. Forest Service says to stay safe on the trail you should follow these tips:

Stay on marked trails

Bring water, snacks, a first aid kit, sunscreen, and flashlight

Let friends and family know where you’re hiking

Be aware of your surroundings and watching for wet surfaces

If you’re going to head out to a river or lake, remember water temperatures don’t reflect current air temperatures. A lot of the water is coming from melting snow so it’s still quite cold.

To stay safe on the water, Oregon Metro has these tips:

Always wear a life jacket if you’re using a paddle board, kayak, boat, etc.

Have a buddy when you’re swimming

Keep a close eye on children

Swim and boat sober

With a taste of sunshine and warmth this weekend, Oregonians have their eyes set on summer.

