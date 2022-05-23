Advertisement

Woman found ‘severely assaulted’ in parking lot

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said car wash workers found a woman Monday morning in their parking lot in Southeast Portland who had been severely assaulted.

The car wash opens at 7:30 a.m., and workers found the woman badly beaten as they were getting ready to open up for the day.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

