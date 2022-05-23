Woman found ‘severely assaulted’ in parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said car wash workers found a woman Monday morning in their parking lot in Southeast Portland who had been severely assaulted.

The car wash opens at 7:30 a.m., and workers found the woman badly beaten as they were getting ready to open up for the day.

Police are still investigating the incident.

