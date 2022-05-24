16-year-old Oregon City student dies after two-car crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A teenager who died in an Oregon City crash has been identified as a 16-year-old Oregon City High School student. Three others were injured in the two-car crash near Canby on Friday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Friday, deputies responded to a crash in the 10000 block of South New Era Road. When they arrived, they found a black truck and a silver sedan were involved. A preliminary investigation found the sedan crossed the center line of the road before the crash.

In a letter to families and students, the Oregon City School District identified the deceased student as 16-year-old Bianca Ceperich.

“We are devastated to learn of her death,” wrote Oregon City High School principal Carey Wilhelm. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who were involved.”

The sheriff’s office said the sedan had four people inside, between the ages of 15 and 16. The driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital. There is no update on their conditions.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

CCSO said the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (503) 723-4949 or online.

