Deadly crash on Highway 20 leaves a man dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead on Highway 20 at milepost 11 after his car crashed into trees on the westbound shoulder Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police.

David Damon, 67, of Shady Cove was driving a Peterbilt CMV and towing an unloaded chip trailer at 11:55 p.m. when he was driving eastbound on the highway. Police investigation shows that Damon drove onto the eastbound shoulder before overcorrecting, crossing the center line and hitting multiple trees on the westbound shoulder.

Police found Damon dead at the scene after sustaining severe injuries. Hwy 20 was closed for about eight hours following the crash.

