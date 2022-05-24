Deadly Highway 199 crash leaves 1 dead and 1 injured

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly car crash on Highway 199, near milepost 19, left one person dead and 1 other injured Monday night, according to Oregon State Police.

Initial police investigation showed that a northbound white Volkswagen Beetle swerved to avoid slowing traffic but over-corrected and lost control. The driver slid into the southbound lane and crashed into a Ford Escape.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Jesse Kozechen had severe injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford escape was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Highway 199 was closed for two hours while OSP investigated the scene.

