Hostage situation on MAX train in NE Portland ‘resolved,’ PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a hostage situation on a NE Portland MAX train has been resolved.

First units from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the 9200 block of NE Cascades Parkway just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 36 units followed shortly after to the Mount Hood MAX Station.

A spokesperson for the PPB told FOX 12 a male suspect who is now in custody was holding a male passenger hostage with a knife and hot dog skewer. The female train operator was blocked inside the trains cab by the suspect, unable to leave, and considered a hostage as well, according to police.

Police deployed flashbangs when the suspect dropped their weapons and was able to take them into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Marcus Dwaine Tate. Tate will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail, charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, coercion, two counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of harassment and interfering with public transportation.

The investigation is being led by the Transit Police Division, which is managed by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

