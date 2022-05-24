MILD TODAY, WARMER ON WEDNESDAY

Good morning! It’s a mild start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Low clouds (marine layer) are slowly building in over portions of the metro area, but shouldn’t cover all of our western valley locations this morning. Mid to upper level clouds will gradually build in around lunchtime, leaving us with gray skies this afternoon and evening. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but showers should mainly stay confined to the Coast Range and the west slopes of the Cascades. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday still looks like it will be our warmest day of the workweek, although we’ll be contending with some stubborn cloud cover. Clouds will dictate how warm we get during the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 70s, but potentially a few degrees cooler if the clouds stick around. Looking ahead to Thursday, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees as more clouds stream in. Showers should arrive between the late afternoon and evening, marking the start of a cooler and wetter pattern.

Friday doesn’t look like a terrible day. Showers will come and go, and temperatures will be on the mild side of things. A more robust weather system will take aim at northwest Oregon and southwest Washington on Saturday, bringing breezy/gusty winds and soggy conditions. We’ll transition back to showers on Sunday, with drier weather setting up by Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

