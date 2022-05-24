Monkeypox case found in the State of Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) - Health experts in King County said Monday that a man who traveled internationally last month is now classified as a presumptive case of monkeypox. They said this man is not a risk to others.

There have been fewer than 10 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S. so far.

Health experts said you don’t need to panic, but you should be aware of what’s happening. They say monkeypox causes lesions, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and fevers, and that doctors need to know if a patient has those symptoms.

Experts want to emphasize that this is not another COVID situation. Monkeypox spreads though very close contact, not through the air. Unlike COVID, it is not spread by asymptomatic people, so if you are contagious, you will know.

Monkeypox can spread through lesions on the skin, an exchange of bodily fluids, respiratory droplets or contaminated materials.

“It’s basically impossible for the Monkeypox virus to cause a pandemic. It’s not highly contagious. The transmission is inefficient, requires a very close contact for a prolonged period of time.”

They said contact tracing and surveillance should help contain the disease. The U.S. is also releasing a vaccine for monkeypox from its stockpile and giving it to people who are at risk of infection from prolonged exposure to patients.

The World Health Organization said smallpox vaccination also helps protect against the disease, but the CDC said the general public does not need to get a small box vaccine or booster.

