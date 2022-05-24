Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon and shipped it to Georgia where he and his associates sold it in Atlanta and in North Carolina. He would then ship the money back to Oregon in vacuum-sealed bags or hidden in buckets of drywall spackle.

Baldocchi ran this operation from early 2017 until June 2020 when a federal search warrant found more than 330 pounds of marijuana in his residence in Milwaukie. He and his associate, Hunter Lacaden, 27, were both charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana and commit money laundering. Baldocchi pleaded guilty to both charges.

