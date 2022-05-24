SW Washington man charged in fentanyl death of Portland teenager

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Southwest Washington man has been indicted for the fentanyl overdose death of a Portland teen.

Manuel Antonio Souza Espinoza, 24, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, resulting in death; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, the investigation leading to Espinoza’s arrest began after a Portland teen died from taking “M30″ Oxycodone pill manufactured with fentanyl. The investigation revealed that Espinoza, described by the Oregon District Attorney’s Office as “a known, high-volume Portland area drug dealer,” was the third-level supplier of the counterfeit pills.

On March 31, Espinoza was arrested after an informant arranged to purchase 1,000 pills. When Espinoza arrived at the agreed upon location, he was immediately taken into custody. Investigators located the 1,000 pills in his vehicle along with a loaded .40 caliber handgun with extended magazine.

Espinoza made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday where he pled not guilty.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in federal prison.

